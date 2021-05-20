Standing 3.75 feet tall and 3.5 feet wide, the Barbie® Dreamhouse® inspires 360-degree play with 10 indoor and outdoor play areas, a modern design and finishes, and customizable pieces that kids can reconfigure to create their own dreamy layout. A modular slide, pool and grass can be arranged in different locations; customizable lights and sounds are featured on all three floors; a working elevator lifts and lowers kids' Barbie® dolls; and a third-floor patio and rooftop deck inspire outdoor living. Over 80 storytelling pieces get the fun underway, including transforming furniture and a pet area with a puppy pool and slide.​