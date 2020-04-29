Mattel Barbie Dreamhouse with New Elevator Playset Perspective: front
Mattel Barbie Dreamhouse with New Elevator Playset



1 ctUPC: 0088796187083
This Barbie 3 Story DreamHouse Portable Doll House is cute, modern, and holds fun surprises. Designed with portability in mind, this Barbie doll house unfolds to reveal a 3 story home with multiple play spaces. With so many exciting features and accessories, the Barbie DreamHouse encourages young imaginations to move into this dollhouse and set up a dream home. Kids will have limitless ways to play and explore, from friend sleepovers and family bonding moments to birthday parties and backyard BBQs! Great for kids ages 3 to 7 years old, this playset opens a whole world of imaginative and creative fun roleplay. Some accessories feature double duty, and furnishings mean you can arrange and rearrange the pieces to play out endless stories and explore your personal style. Create endless storytelling possibilities with the Barbie 3 Story DreamHouse Portable Doll House.

