Inspire fairytale storytelling with Chelsea™ playsets from Barbie™ Dreamtopia! Chelsea™ doll's enchanted playground features a colorful design and fantastical details that let the story go wherever kids' imaginations lead. Help Chelsea™ doll and her pet puppy climb up to the fantastical treehouse, then slide through the clouds, take turns on the hammock swing and ride the flower petal seesaw together. There's so much fun to be had! It's easy to play out dreams real and imagined with this fairytale-themed Chelsea™ playset because when you enter Dreamtopia, you wake up to a world where dreams become reality. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.​

​Barbie™ Dreamtopia Chelsea™ Fairy Doll and Fairytale Treehouse Playset with Seesaw, Swing, Slide, Pet and Accessories, Gift for 3 to 7 Year Olds

Set the scene for imaginative play with this Barbie™ Dreamtopia Chelsea™ playset featuring Chelsea™ fairy doll, her pet puppy and an enchanted playground!

​Chelsea™ doll and her puppy can climb up to the fantastical treehouse, slide through the clouds, take turns on the hammock swing and ride the flower petal seesaw.

With so many fun pieces and sweet details, this Barbie™ Dreamtopia Chelsea™ playset makes a great gift for 3 to 7 year olds.

Chelsea™ doll wears a colorful fairy look featuring a skirt, purple fairy shoes, a headband and a pair of clip-on fairy wings.

​A pet puppy in a pair of fairy wings inspires friendship stories!