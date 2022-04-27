Mattel Barbie® Fashionista Extra Doll - Assorted Perspective: front
Mattel Barbie® Fashionista Extra Doll - Assorted
Mattel Barbie® Fashionista Extra Doll - Assorted
Mattel Barbie® Fashionista Extra Doll - Assorted
Mattel Barbie® Fashionista Extra Doll - Assorted
Mattel Barbie® Fashionista Extra Doll - Assorted
Mattel Barbie® Fashionista Extra Doll - Assorted

1 ctUPC: 0088796193188
The Mattel Barbie Extra Doll will make a grand statement in your little one's world of pretend play. The doll features over-the-top style that lets your child explore self-expression through exciting fashion and styling play with posable dolls.

  • Includes: Barbie Extra doll wearing fashions and accessories, pet figure, 15 styling pieces.
  • Measures 12 " tall

WARNING: Choking Hazard. Small Parts. Not for children under 3 yrs. Suitable for ages 3 - 12 years.

