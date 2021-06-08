Mattel Barbie® Fast Cast Clinic Medical Playset
Product Details
Explore a world of caretaking fun with the Barbie® Fast Cast Clinic™ playset! When girls play with Barbie®, they imagine everything they can become, and for those that love taking care of others, they can run a Fast Cast Clinic™! The clinic includes a brunette Barbie® doctor doll (12-in/30.40-cm) and 4 play areas: a medical station, exam table, X-ray machine and gift shop. Kids can make casts for their doll patient (sold separately) with a realistic cast making feature (use pink, purple or white dough) to create casts for the patient's arms and legs and create wraps with the bandage maker. Playset also includes 30+ pieces to play out the fun: 3 dough containers, leg cast, Chelsea® arm cast, a set of crutches, stickers, X-rays, gift shop items and more. Some of the accessories feature a clip so Barbie® doctor doll can hold them for even more realistic play! Kids will love the endless possibilities for creative expression and storytelling fun!
- Doll cannot stand alone
- Colors and decorations may vary
- Makes a great gift for ages 3 and up
- Barbie® doctor doll can prepare at her medical station, take X-rays and check patients on the exam table
- Some of the accessories feature a clip so Barbie® doctor doll can hold them for even more realistic play
- When it's time for a break, visit the colorful gift shop to get a gift or snack
- When she determines a patient has a broken arm or leg, she can make a pink, purple or white cast with the dough and cast-making accessories! There are also stickers to decorate the patient's cast