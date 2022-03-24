You can be a gymnast with the Barbie Gymnast playset. Includes gymnastic training environment with Barbie Gymnast doll in a metallic leotard and these additional accessories: extra leotard, a warmup suit, extra shoes, towel, snacks and a gym bag. Playset also includes a balance beam, 2 rings, spinning clip and 2 batons that Barbie Gymnast doll can use to compete and perform. Attach spinning clip to Barbie Gymnast doll and watch her flip across the beam and perform other fun gymnastic moves. Barbie Gymnast doll's hard work, strength and determination lead her to a well-earned trophy and a medal with a ribbon. What a competition.