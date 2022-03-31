Say, Happy Birthday! with Barbie®

She's dressed for a birthday party in a sparkling look with shimmery metallic pink bodice and glittery diamond-inspired overlay on the skirt. Write the birthday girl's name on the outside of the package and who it's from for a personal touch – makes a perfect birthday gift for Barbie® lovers of any age! Barbie® doll is ready to deliver a message of Happy Birthday! She comes inside a package with space to show who it's for and who it's from. Once delivered, kids can unbox her and make her a guest at the party! She's dressed in a sparkling, shimmery, pink party dress accessorized with a silvery necklace and strappy pair of shoes -- plus, she has a gift of her own to present to the birthday honoree. Kids will love celebrating their special day with a special Barbie® doll because when a girl plays with Barbie®, she imagines everything she can become!