Mattel Barbie® Inspiring Women Helen Keller Doll
Product Details
Barbie® recognizes all female role models. The Inspiring Women™ Series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before. After becoming the first deafblind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree, Helen Keller attained countless lifetime achievements as a renowned author, speaker, educator and advocate for the blind, deaf, and deafblind. Barbie® celebrates Helen's courageous determination with a collectible Barbie® doll created in her likeness. This fully poseable Helen Keller Barbie® doll comes dressed in a style inspired by Helen's time as a student in the early 1900s and carries a book with molded braille on its cover. Designed in partnership with the National Federation of the Blind, displayable packaging includes braille to create easy readability for sighted and non-sighted fans alike. Helen Keller Barbie® doll makes a great gift for Barbie® collectors and kids ages 6 years old and up. Includes doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity.
Helen Keller Barbie® doll wears a striped skirt and blouse with ruffled lace details, inspired by Helen's time as a student in the early 1900s.
This celebration of Helen Keller's courageous determination makes a great gift for Barbie® collectors and kids ages 6 years old and up. Includes doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity.
Barbie® honors Helen Keller, the first deafblind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree, whose lifetime achievements as a renowned author, speaker, educator and advocate make her an extraordinary role model.
This collectible Barbie® doll includes a book accessory with molded braille on its cover and features articulation for endless posing possibilities.
Designed in partnership with the National Federation of the Blind, displayable packaging includes braille to create easy readability for sighted and non-sighted fans alike.