Barbie® recognizes all female role models. The Inspiring Women™ Series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before. After becoming the first deafblind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree, Helen Keller attained countless lifetime achievements as a renowned author, speaker, educator and advocate for the blind, deaf, and deafblind. Barbie® celebrates Helen's courageous determination with a collectible Barbie® doll created in her likeness. This fully poseable Helen Keller Barbie® doll comes dressed in a style inspired by Helen's time as a student in the early 1900s and carries a book with molded braille on its cover. Designed in partnership with the National Federation of the Blind, displayable packaging includes braille to create easy readability for sighted and non-sighted fans alike. Helen Keller Barbie® doll makes a great gift for Barbie® collectors and kids ages 6 years old and up. Includes doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity.

