Barbie® doll's style has no limits and she loves exploring different colors and styles to find the perfect look! With the Barbie® Leopard Rainbow Hair doll, kids can go wild with her long rainbow-colored hair and brush it to the side to reveal a beautiful ombre rainbow look! For even more fun, they can activate the color-change feature on the side by adding cold water and watch a leopard print appear! So cool! Barbie® doll also comes with 16 hair and fashion play pieces to create multiple mix and match outfit combinations and all kinds of hairstyles—including using scrunchies that work on Barbie® doll's hair. Barbie® Leopard Rainbow Hair doll comes with these stylish items for fashion and hairstyling fun: 2 hair pins, 3 scrunchie bracelets (also work on Barbie® doll's hair), hair bands, a brush, a heart T-shirt, jean vest, cat ears, a cat purse, necklace, backpack, an extra pair of shoes, a sponge wand for the color-change feature and a container for ice water. Kids will love the endless creative play and styling possibilities!

Doll cannot stand alone

Colors and decorations vary

Makes a great gift for kids 3 to 7 years old