Barbie® doll's style has no limits and she loves exploring different colors and styles to find the perfect look! With the Barbie® Leopard Rainbow Hair doll, kids can go wild with her long rainbow-colored hair and brush it to the side to reveal a beautiful ombre rainbow look! For even more fun, they can activate the color-change feature on the side by adding cold water and watch a leopard print appear!So cool!Kids will love the endless creative play and styling possibilities! Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations vary.Explore a variety of imaginative styles and looks with the Barbie® Leopard Rainbow Hair doll (12-in/30.40-cm).

Includes:

2 hair pins

3 scrunchie bracelets (also work on Barbie® doll's hair)

Hair bands

Brush

Heart T-shirt

Jean vest

Cat ears

Cat purse

Necklace

Backpack

Extra pair of shoes

Sponge wand for the color-change feature

Container for ice water

Ages 3-7