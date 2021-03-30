Mattel Barbie® Leopard Rainbow Hair Doll
Product Details
Barbie® doll's style has no limits and she loves exploring different colors and styles to find the perfect look! With the Barbie® Leopard Rainbow Hair doll, kids can go wild with her long rainbow-colored hair and brush it to the side to reveal a beautiful ombre rainbow look! For even more fun, they can activate the color-change feature on the side by adding cold water and watch a leopard print appear!So cool!Kids will love the endless creative play and styling possibilities! Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations vary.Explore a variety of imaginative styles and looks with the Barbie® Leopard Rainbow Hair doll (12-in/30.40-cm).
Includes:
- 2 hair pins
- 3 scrunchie bracelets (also work on Barbie® doll's hair)
- Hair bands
- Brush
- Heart T-shirt
- Jean vest
- Cat ears
- Cat purse
- Necklace
- Backpack
- Extra pair of shoes
- Sponge wand for the color-change feature
- Container for ice water
Ages 3-7