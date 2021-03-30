Mattel Barbie® Leopard Rainbow Hair Doll Perspective: front
Mattel Barbie® Leopard Rainbow Hair Doll Perspective: back
Mattel Barbie® Leopard Rainbow Hair Doll Perspective: left
Mattel Barbie® Leopard Rainbow Hair Doll Perspective: top
Mattel Barbie® Leopard Rainbow Hair Doll Perspective: bottom
1 ctUPC: 0088796190902
Barbie® doll's style has no limits and she loves exploring different colors and styles to find the perfect look! With the Barbie® Leopard Rainbow Hair doll, kids can go wild with her long rainbow-colored hair and brush it to the side to reveal a beautiful ombre rainbow look! For even more fun, they can activate the color-change feature on the side by adding cold water and watch a leopard print appear!So cool!Kids will love the endless creative play and styling possibilities! Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations vary.Explore a variety of imaginative styles and looks with the Barbie® Leopard Rainbow Hair doll (12-in/30.40-cm).

Includes:

  • 2 hair pins
  • 3 scrunchie bracelets (also work on Barbie® doll's hair)
  • Hair bands
  • Brush
  • Heart T-shirt
  • Jean vest
  • Cat ears
  • Cat purse
  • Necklace
  • Backpack
  • Extra pair of shoes
  • Sponge wand for the color-change feature
  • Container for ice water

Ages 3-7

 