Dream big with Barbie career dolls! Young minds will love exploring the world of nursing with Barbie nurse doll! She's ready to care for patients in purple scrubs with a cute butterfly print top and matching shoes. Her long blonde hair hangs in a trendy straight style. A silvery stethoscope helps give patients their checkups! Explore all of the Barbie career dolls because with Barbie, you can be anything (each sold separately, subject to availability).