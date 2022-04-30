Furnish stories and dreams with this Barbie collection of outdoor doll furniture packs. They help set the scene for a perfect day with popular outdoor themes - like a picnic. Arrange and rearrange the pieces to tell fun stories. Each set includes traditional furniture with signature style and themed accessories that open up the play possibilities. The picnic table feeds all kinds of stories with a transforming feature that sets the table for two or four (dolls sold separately), a picnic basket and picnic accessories. Open the door to imagination with furniture playsets that let kids explore the fun to be had outside. Add variety to Barbie doll's play spaces by collecting all her fabulous dollhouse furnishings and accessories. Each Barbie set includes furniture pieces and themed accessories; doll not included. Each sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary.