Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Mattel Barbie® Pink Braids Extra Doll
1 ctUPC: 0088796195500
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
The Mattel Barbie Extra Doll will make a grand statement in your little one's world of pretend play. The doll features over-the-top style that lets your child explore self-expression through exciting fashion and styling play with posable dolls.
- Includes: Barbie Extra doll wearing fashions and accessories, pet figure, 15 styling pieces
- Measures 12 " tall
WARNING: Choking Hazard. Small Parts. Not for children under 3 yrs. Suitable for ages 3 - 12 years.
Shipping & Return Information
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.