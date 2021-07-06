​A skateboard plus wrist and kneepads make Barbie® doll ready to hit the half-pipe and go for the gold!

Be a part of the exciting Olympic Games experience with the Barbie® Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Skateboarder doll! Barbie® empowers girls to participate in sports while capturing the spirit of friendship, solidarity and play. When a girl plays with Barbie®, she imagines everything she can become, and if you love learning new skating tricks and going for the gold, you can be a skateboarder! The Barbie® Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Skateboarder doll is posable and ready to compete wearing an orange T-shirt, grey pants and pink skate shoes. Set also includes an Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 jacket, gold medal with ribbon, skateboard and wrist and kneepads. Kids will love the endless possibilities for creative expression and storytelling fun! Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary. For ages 3 and up.

​The Barbie® Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Skateboarder doll lets you be a part of the exciting Olympic Games experience!

​Posable and ready to compete, Barbie® doll wears an orange T-shirt, grey pants, pink skate shoes and comes with an Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 jacket and gold medal with ribbon.

Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.

​Barbie® empowers girls to participate in sports while capturing the spirit of friendship, solidarity and play.

​Makes a great gift for kids 3 years old and up, especially those interested in the Olympic Games, sports and fitness!