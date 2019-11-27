Explore a world of competitive fun with the Barbie® Soccer Coach Playset! When a girl plays with Barbie®, she imagines everything she can become, and if you love to play soccer, you can be a soccer coach! Kids can score all kinds of fun coaching and playing soccer games with both dolls and these accessories: a soccer ball, clipboard, goal net, two cones, bench, apple, water bottle, and trophy. Looks like Barbie® Soccer Coach doll's hard work, strength, and determination will lead her team to a well-earned trophy! Kids will love the endless possibilities for creative expression and storytelling fun!

Dolls cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary. For ages 3 and up.