​Posable and ready to go full-swing, Barbie® doll wears a jersey with Barbie® 59 and Tokyo 2020 branding, white pants, cleats, a Barbie® cap and comes with an Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 jacket and gold medal with ribbon.Set also includes a glove, bat and ball. Kids will love the endless possibilities for creative expression and storytelling fun! Be a part of the exciting Olympic Games experience with the Barbie® Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Softball doll! Barbie® empowers girls to participate in sports while capturing the spirit of friendship, solidarity and play. Makes a great gift for kids 3 years old and up, especially those interested in the Olympic Games, sports and fitness! Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.