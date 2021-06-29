​Makes a great gift for kids 3 years old and up, especially those interested in the Olympic Games, sports and fitness!

​A harness with rope, weight and three climbing clips make Barbie® doll ready to scale new heights and go for the gold!

The Barbie® Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sport Climber doll lets you be a part of the exciting Olympic Games experience!

​Barbie® empowers girls to participate in sports while capturing the spirit of friendship, solidarity and play.

​Posable and ready to compete, Barbie® doll wears a green tank top with Barbie® and Tokyo 2020 branding, grey pants, green climbing shoes and comes with an Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 jacket and gold medal with ribbon.

Be a part of the exciting Olympic Games experience with the Barbie® Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sport Climber doll! Barbie® empowers girls to participate in sports while capturing the spirit of friendship, solidarity and play. When a girl plays with Barbie®, she imagines everything she can become, and if you love climbing and going for the gold, you can be a sport climber! The Barbie® Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sport Climber doll is posable and ready to compete wearing a green tank top with Barbie® and Tokyo 2020 branding, grey pants and climbing shoes. Set also includes an Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 jacket, gold medal with ribbon, harness with rope, weight and three climbing clips. Kids will love the endless possibilities for creative expression and storytelling fun! Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary. For ages 3 and up.

​Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.