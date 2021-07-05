Hover to Zoom
Mattel Barbie® Strawberry Surprise Color Foam Reveal Doll
1 ctUPC: 0088796195218
Product Details
This Barbie® Color Reveal™ doll set delivers the ultimate delight with 25 surprises and a strawberry-scented foam reveal! Kids unbox this multi-piece set to find a Color Reveal™ Barbie® doll, 1 pet friend, 2 complete fashion doll looks, 5 repeat color-change features, kinetic sand and a child-sized charm bracelet with a strawberry charm!
- Open the mystery bags to reveal their surprises – 1 pet octopus, 2 strawberry-themed fashion outfits, a plug-in ponytail hair piece and additional sun-themed accessories like a sun umbrella, sand box and kinetic sand!
- Pull the doll out to reveal her look – each doll has a different combination of eye color, skin tone, molded hairstyle and fruit-themed fashion look; this set is strawberry-themed!
- Find the strawberry charm that's hidden inside the kinetic sand and attach it to the included bracelet that kids can wear!
- Simply pour the strawberry-scented bubble solution into the tube with the doll and shake it until a bubbly purple foam forms, creating a colorful and magical effect!
- The packaging is part of the fun; this doll comes in a bright red strawberry-shaped package – kids can pour in the purple foaming bubble solution from the tube after the reveal for a fun foam pool party!
- Start the reveal experience by opening the outer layer of packaging and removing the 19 mystery bags with hidden contents. Remove the tube's outer layer of packaging, unscrewing the top and pulling out a doll covered a bright purple Color Reveal™ coating.
- Dip the purple sponge in ice-cold water to apply the color-change features – change Barbie® doll's lips and eyeshadow, swimsuit design, ponytail hair extension, pet octopus and backpack!