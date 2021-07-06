Hover to Zoom
Mattel Barbie® Watermelon Surprise Color Foam Reveal Doll
1 ctUPC: 0088796195219
Product Details
The Barbie® Color Reveal™ doll set delivers the ultimate delight with 25 surprises and a watermelon-scented foam reveal! Kids unbox this multi-piece set to find a Color Reveal™ Barbie® doll, 1 pet friend, 2 complete fashion doll looks, 5 repeat color-change features, kinetic sand and a child-sized charm bracelet with a watermelon charm!
- Open the mystery bags to reveal their surprises – 1 pet dolphin, 2 watermelon-themed fashion outfits, a plug-in ponytail hair piece and additional sun-themed accessories like a sun umbrella, sand box and kinetic sand!
- Pull out the doll to reveal her look – each doll has a different combination of eye color, skin tone, molded hairstyle and fruit-themed fashion look; this set is watermelon-themed!
- Find the watermelon charm that's hidden inside the kinetic sand and attach it to the included bracelet that kids can wear!
- Simply pour the scented bubble solution into the tube with the doll and shake it until a bubbly blue foam forms, creating a colorful and magical effect!
- The packaging is part of the fun; this doll comes in a pink watermelon-shaped package – kids can pour in the blue foaming bubble solution from the tube after the reveal for a fun foam party!
- Makes a great gift for kids 3 to 9 years old, who can collect them to mix and match accessories and expand the playtime opportunities!
- Dip the blue sponge in ice-cold water to apply the color-change features – change Barbie® doll's lips and eyeshadow, swimsuit design, ponytail hair extension, pet dolphin and duffle bag!