Unleash your inner Batgirl with this Super Hero mask featuring over 10 action-packed sounds and phrases, including the new DC Super Hero Girls theme song! Plus, the bat eyes flash with LED lights for an even more thrilling time while fighting crime. With adjustable straps and iconic Batgirl designs, fans can slip on the mask and discover their own unique powers through exciting role play! Kids will have hours of fun as they act out DC Super Hero Girls stories and create their own adventures!

