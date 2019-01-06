Mattel DC Comics Super Hero Girls Teen Life Assorted Figure, Pack of 4
Product Details
The DC Super Hero Girls are always ready for everyday teen moments or save-the-day adventures! Choose from Supergirl, Wonder Woman, and Batgirl. These 12-inch dolls come dressed in their casual outfits with trendy pieces inspired by their signature Super Hero colors and designs. When duty calls, kids can change the dolls into their iconic Super Hero looks with removable accessories like capes, gauntlets, masks, and more. Each doll can stand alone for powerful posing and creative storytelling play. Kids will have hours of action-packed fun as they create their own adventures and unleash their inner heroes!Features
- Our products fulfill the requirements of our end users
- DC Comics Super Hero Girls Teen Life Assorted Figure
- Pack of 4
- Release Date: 6/1/2019
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.