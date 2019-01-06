The DC Super Hero Girls are always ready for everyday teen moments or save-the-day adventures! Choose from Supergirl, Wonder Woman, and Batgirl. These 12-inch dolls come dressed in their casual outfits with trendy pieces inspired by their signature Super Hero colors and designs. When duty calls, kids can change the dolls into their iconic Super Hero looks with removable accessories like capes, gauntlets, masks, and more. Each doll can stand alone for powerful posing and creative storytelling play. Kids will have hours of action-packed fun as they create their own adventures and unleash their inner heroes!

DC Comics Super Hero Girls Teen Life Assorted Figure

Pack of 4