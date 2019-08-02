Hover to Zoom
Mattel DC Super Hero Girls Batgirl Doll
1 ctUPC: 0088796175627
Product Details
Unleash your inner hero with these DC Super Hero Girls action dolls! This Batgirl doll comes in her iconic Super Hero outfit with removable accessories. Batgirl doll makes a fashion statement as bold and powerful as she is with her removable dark cape, sleek suit, bright gloves and belt, and batmask. Featuring a strong build, she can stand alone for powerful posing and action-packed play. Enthusastic, agile, and analytical -- Batgirl inspires kids to be true to themselves and discover their own super strengths. Collect them all!
Height: Approximately 10 Inches