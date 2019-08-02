Unleash your inner hero with these DC Super Hero Girls action dolls! This Batgirl doll comes in her iconic Super Hero outfit with removable accessories. Batgirl doll makes a fashion statement as bold and powerful as she is with her removable dark cape, sleek suit, bright gloves and belt, and batmask. Featuring a strong build, she can stand alone for powerful posing and action-packed play. Enthusastic, agile, and analytical -- Batgirl inspires kids to be true to themselves and discover their own super strengths. Collect them all!

Height: Approximately 10 Inches