Hover to Zoom
Mattel Disney Pixar Cars APB & Broadside Toy Vehicles
2 pcUPC: 0088796182280
Purchase Options
Product Details
Storytelling 2-pack of favorite Disney and Pixar Cars characters, Broadside and APB.
Highly detailed, 1:55 scale die-cast vehicles with rolling wheels.
Cars fans will have a blast recreating movie scenes featuring these popular animated film characters! Additional character 2-packs are available for collecting and hours of fun competition play!
*Each sold separately, subject to availability.