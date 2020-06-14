Tear up the field on the ultimate test track! Disney and Pixar Cars fans get thrilling action and multiple ways to play with the Rusteze Double Circuit Speedway! Race, drift and crash—it's a racing set designed to push cars to the limit with high speeds and extreme stunting fun! Ramp up the velocity during practice laps on the lower track, and then flip the diverter, and Lightning McQueen leaps to the upper track for incredible 360 drifting action!Pitstop area at the foot of the playset connects to other sets, so kids can build out an exciting world of Rusteze Racing! Set includes one Lightning McQueen vehicle for racing action right out of the box. Colors and decorations may vary.