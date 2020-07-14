Color Changers cars transform like magic, and now with this oversized firetruck, Stunt and Splash Red, kids have all new ways to play with this super cool Color Changer technology! Red works with color change vehicles for four ways to play: spray, dunk, launch and stunt! Fill Red's water tank with cold water and the ring of fire tank with warm water. Practice putting out fires with the flame targets using Red's hose, then stage daring stunts! Will Lightning McQueen be able to jump and clear the ring of fire or will he land splash into the water tank changing him from blue to red? If he ends up in the tank, a few sprays from Red's hose changes Lightning's paint color right back to blue! Warm water turns Color Changers vehicles back to their original colors — what a blast!

Flame targets let kids practice firefighting skills!

Stage exciting stunts using the ring of fire and the splash tank

Fill the water tank, and use the fire hose to turn a Color Changers vehicle a new color

One exclusive 1:55 color change Lightning McQueen vehicle included

A great gift for kids age 4 and older who love Cars

Colors and decorations may vary