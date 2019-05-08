Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Mattel Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Bunny Figure
1 ctUPC: 0088796175040
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Get exciting Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 adventures with our big variety of beloved characters! Bo Peep, Bunny, Jessie, Forky, Duke Caboom, Ducky, Rex, and Slinky come in movie-inspired relative scale with iconic styling and colors. They're highly posable, too, for dynamic action storytelling play! Collect them all and create a new movie scene on your own. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary.
Shipping & Return Information
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.