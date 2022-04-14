Hover to Zoom
Mattel DreamWorks Spirit Untamed Horse - Assorted
1 ctUPC: 0088796195486
Purchase Options
Product Details
Be a part of the friendship, bravery and adventure with DreamWorks animated film, Spirit Untamed! The horse also features a beautiful color and a long mane—perfect for hair play and storytelling fun. Fans can collect other Spirit herd horses (each sold separately, subject to availability) and relive the movie adventure! Colors and decorations may vary.
Benefits:
- Inspired by Spirit's herd of horses in the movie, this horse (approx. 8-in/20.32) features a movable head for pose and play fun.
- Makes a great gift for ages 3 years old and up especially those who love horses, animals and adventure!
- Be a part of the friendship, bravery and adventure with DreamWorks animated film, Spirit Untamed!
- Fans can collect other Spirit Untamed herd horses (each sold separately, subject to availability) and relive the movie moments!
- Horse also comes in a beautiful color and playful stance.