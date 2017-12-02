Mattel FRC95 Kamigami Scarrax Robot Perspective: front
UPC: 0088796162200
Features

  • Style - Scarrax Scorpion Robot
  • Kamigami is a build-it-yourself robot platform using foldable plastic material.
  • Designed after natures fastest critters, they magically fold up from a flat sheet & zoom over almost any terrain, even outside
  • Download the free app from your favorite app store to drive your Kamigami, battle with friends, play interactive games.
  • Best of all, design and program your robots reactions, games and movements
  • The visual programming interface makes it easy to blink lights, play sounds and maneuver around obstacles
  • The app will continually offer new updates and game suggestions, so theres no room to get bored

 