Mattel FRC95 Kamigami Scarrax Robot
1UPC: 0088796162200
- Style - Scarrax Scorpion Robot
- Kamigami is a build-it-yourself robot platform using foldable plastic material.
- Designed after natures fastest critters, they magically fold up from a flat sheet & zoom over almost any terrain, even outside
- Download the free app from your favorite app store to drive your Kamigami, battle with friends, play interactive games.
- Best of all, design and program your robots reactions, games and movements
- The visual programming interface makes it easy to blink lights, play sounds and maneuver around obstacles
- The app will continually offer new updates and game suggestions, so theres no room to get bored
