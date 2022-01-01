The Minecraft collection of minifigures refers to the very popular Minecraft computer game, which has already gathered over 18 million fans around the world. The game focuses on creativity and building, allowing players to create constructions from cubic blocks in the open three-dimensional world. The game combines elements of survival, RPG, and many more.

. Minecraft Build-A-Mini Figure. Charging pad for Qi-enabled smartphones. Pack of 24Assorted Color.0.01 lbs