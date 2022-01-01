In a dark and dreary house, every sound sends a cold chill through your bones. A door opens - is someone there? You hear whispers, but no one answers when you call. Your eyes and ears may deceive you, but the hair on your neck tells you what you already know: there are ghosts here. You are on a quest, searching for precious hidden jewels. But these ghouls do not give up their treasure easily. As their numbers slowly grow, everyone must work together to find all eight jewels and escape the house before it becomes fully haunted, or else face a gruesome demise. Ghost Fightin' Treasure Hunters is the ultimate co-operative game - win or lose, you're all in it together!