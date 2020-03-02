Kids will get revved up with these Mario Kart track sets (each sold separately) for awesome Hot Wheels fun! Great gift idea for younger kids that are fans of the Mario Kart video games. The Piranha Plant Slide play set comes with a Luigi die-cast kart, the Thwomp Ruins set includes a Mario die-cast kart and the Chain Chomp Challenge includes a Donkey Kong die-cast kart and Boo's Spooky Sprint Track includes a haunting enemy Boo! Kids ages 3 and older can race friends just like in the video game with their favorite characters to overcome challenges and rev their imagination. Hours of fun recreating stunts and competing to be the fastest racer on the track!

Age Range: 3 and up