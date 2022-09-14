Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Mattel Hot Wheels® DC Universe Character Cars
1 ctUPC: 0088796170978
Purchase Options
Product Details
Play with your favorite DC Universe Super Hero or Super-Villain in a whole new way- the Hot Wheels way! Find your favorite DC Universe Super Heroes and Super-Villains reimagined as premium Hot Wheels Character Cars!
Kids and collectors will be able to create epic adventures and complete their DC collections with DC Character Cars! These Character Cars have realistic details and heroic inspired-by decos as dynamic as the powers and personalities they represent. Perfect gift for Hot Wheels and DC Universe fans!
Selections may vary by location.
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.