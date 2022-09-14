Mattel Hot Wheels® DC Universe Character Cars Perspective: back
Mattel Hot Wheels® DC Universe Character Cars Perspective: left
Mattel Hot Wheels® DC Universe Character Cars Perspective: top
Mattel Hot Wheels® DC Universe Character Cars Perspective: bottom
Mattel Hot Wheels® DC Universe Character Cars

1 ctUPC: 0088796170978
Play with your favorite DC Universe Super Hero or Super-Villain in a whole new way- the Hot Wheels way! Find your favorite DC Universe Super Heroes and Super-Villains reimagined as premium Hot Wheels Character Cars!

Kids and collectors will be able to create epic adventures and complete their DC collections with DC Character Cars! These Character Cars have realistic details and heroic inspired-by decos as dynamic as the powers and personalities they represent. Perfect gift for Hot Wheels and DC Universe fans!

