Kids face off with friends with the Champion Track set assortment for ultimate performance-based racing, drifting, and stunting action! Kids can test their skills in 3 challenges that include a drift circuit, a drag race, and a daring hill climb. The Drift Master Champion track set tests precision with a drift circuit. For the first time ever, kids can launch their vehicles sideways instead of head on for drifting right out of the gate. Knock down the adjustable flags for extra points! The Dragstrip Champion track set is a classic drag race with an awesome start gate. Pull the lever up and let go to start the countdown. When the gates open it's a race to trigger the winner's flag! In the Hill Climb Champion challenge kids will be able to test their power to make the climb. Kids can load their car and slam down on the launcher to get enough momentum to get their car to make it up a steep incline and stick the landing at the top! Everything kids need to get racing right out of the package- orange track, banked turns, side-by-side racing and launchers plus one Hot Wheel vehicle! Each set connects to other Hot Wheels® sets (sold separately) for a great way to build an epic track.