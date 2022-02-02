This collection offers simple, classic Hot Wheels play with iconic cars, ultra-cool orange track and a launcher. Kids can jump cars over the bolt of electricity with the electric tower, launch to jump the flame, ride the loop or rip a flip with four different stunt options. How high, how far, how fast will they go? four different sets with unique features offer exhilarating play and exciting action. Each set connects to other Hot Wheels track sets (sold separately) for a great way to build an epic track. Each of the three sets includes one Hot Wheels car. Not for use with some Hot Wheels vehicles. Ages 3 and older.