Mattel Hot Wheels® Ghostbusters 3 Diecast Scale Model Cadillac and Bike Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Mattel Hot Wheels® Ghostbusters 3 Diecast Scale Model Cadillac and Bike

1 ctUPC: 0088796127471
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

  • 1:64 scale car model of Ghostbusters 3 Movie Cadillac
  • 1:50 scale bike model
  • Limited edition
  • Detailed interior and exterior
  • Metal body
  • Comes in a blister pack
  • Officially licensed product
  • Car length is approximately four inches

Shipping & Return Information