Mattel Hot Wheels® Ghostbusters 3 Diecast Scale Model Cadillac and Bike
1 ctUPC: 0088796127471
Product Details
- 1:64 scale car model of Ghostbusters 3 Movie Cadillac
- 1:50 scale bike model
- Limited edition
- Detailed interior and exterior
- Metal body
- Comes in a blister pack
- Officially licensed product
- Car length is approximately four inches
