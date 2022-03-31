Kids can choose their favorite Mario Kart™ characters and speed off-line for racing and stunting madness with the Hot Wheels® 1:64 Mario Kart™ replica die-cast assortment! Power-up their imagination when they select their favorite player among the fan-favorite iconic Mario Kart™ characters. Combine the hands-on thrill of Hot Wheels® performance and re-live in-game stunting, avoid hazards, unlocking features, race and re-live adventurous stories. Each Mario Kart™ player replicas are suitable for Hot Wheels® track, too. Each sold separately.

Collect them all for a full set of Hot Wheels® Mario Kart™ 1:64 scale die-cast vehicles that run on Hot Wheels® track​

​Iconic Mario Kart™ characters molded into their karts that include Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, Toad, Bowser and more

Perfect gift for younger kids who love Mario Kart™ and want to interact with the super-cool franchise

Power-up their imagination and creative storytelling with Hot Wheels® track racing