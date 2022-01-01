Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Big Air Breakout challenges kids to see how high their trucks can go on the vertical track! Complete play in a box with 4 connect and crash cars and the Hot Wheels Loco Punk 1:64 diecast truck with signature giant wheels! Slam launch the Loco Punk truck for thrilling vertical stunt action again and again. How high can they send the truck? Kids can compete with friends or grab big air themselves with one set. Great gift for ages 3 - 6.