It's an epic head-to-head challenge in this original Hot Wheels® Monster Truck loop set! This amazing track set lets you race your favorite Hot Wheels® cars against the powerful Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks. Hot Wheels® Monster Truck signature BIG wheels inspired this original loop concept with tire styling and stunt appeal. The set includes a launcher and a ramp so kids can capture the trophy cup! Includes a Hot Wheels® Monster Truck and a Hot Wheels® 1:64 scale vehicle. The set provides stunting and crashing action. Launch vehicles around the loop to land in the trophy cup! Build a Monster Truck world and connect this set to the Hot Wheels® Monster Truck Pit & Launch set (sold separately, subject to availability). Great gift idea for kids 4 years and older. Colors and decorations may vary. Not for use with some Hot Wheels® vehicles.

Includes: a Hot Wheels® Monster Truck, a Hot Wheels® 1:64 scale vehicle, launcher, and ramp

For ages 4 to 8

Adult assembly required