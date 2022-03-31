Rev up imagination and storytelling with unique toy Monster Trucks that deliver mind-blowing features -- fans will want them all!

The vehicle package features cool stats on back giving details about strength, crash attack, motor-vation and more!

Designed in 1:24 scale with durable die-cast metal bodies, Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks are ready to for outrageous action!​​

Makes a great gift for kids and Monster Trucks fans ages 3 years and older!

Giant wheels and rad details amp up the collecting and crashing, smashing and stunt play!