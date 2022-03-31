Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Mattel Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Giant Wheels Twin Mill Vehicle
1 ctUPC: 0088796181107
Purchase Options
Product Details
Rev up imagination and storytelling with unique toy Monster Trucks that deliver mind-blowing features -- fans will want them all!
The vehicle package features cool stats on back giving details about strength, crash attack, motor-vation and more!
Designed in 1:24 scale with durable die-cast metal bodies, Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks are ready to for outrageous action!
Makes a great gift for kids and Monster Trucks fans ages 3 years and older!
Giant wheels and rad details amp up the collecting and crashing, smashing and stunt play!