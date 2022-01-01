Kids amp up the action with Hot Wheels cars AND Hot Wheels Monster Trucks with two different launcher sets! Inspired by the personalities of fan-favorite Monster Trucks- Shark Wreak and Bone Shaker! Kids load their car and Monster Truck then slam launch into action. The sets can connect together or connect to the Epic Loop Challenge play set (sold separately). The sets keep the stunting and crashing action in high gear. Great for creating story-telling moments with Hot Wheels! Cool addition to kids' world of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks. Colors and decorations may vary. Not for use with some Hot Wheels vehicles.

Age Range: 4 and up