Outrageous assortment of 1:43 scale Hot Wheels Monster Trucks with a flywheel motor giant wheels. Rev Tredz send the dirt flying for crashing, smashing and competing with kid-favorite personalities that bring their stories to life! Packed out with awesome stats on back giving details of their strength, crash attack, motor-vation and more! Built to smash and crash everything in sight, crushing any car in the way! Nothing can stop the baddest vehicles ever built for head-to-head competition!