The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks 1:24 scale die-cast trucks are THE baddest trucks ever built for competition and ultimate dominance! Ready to square off in head-to-head battles with their oversized body and GIANT wheels! Every truck package includes fun stats for each monster truck including name, truck type, strength, unique crash attack and motor-vation for great storytelling fun! Each sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary.