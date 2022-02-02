Mattel Hot Wheels® Pop Culture Ford Transit Super Van Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Mattel Hot Wheels® Pop Culture Ford Transit Super Van Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Mattel Hot Wheels® Pop Culture Ford Transit Super Van Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Mattel Hot Wheels® Pop Culture Ford Transit Super Van Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Mattel Hot Wheels® Pop Culture Ford Transit Super Van

1 ctUPC: 0088796155571
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Hot Wheels premium die-cast cars are favorites of collectors, car enthusiasts and racing fans of all ages. In 1:64 scale with realistic details and authentic decos just like always. Choose from a wide variety of vehicles and start building your epic collection! Makes a great gift for kids and collectors of all ages. Collect them all (each sold separately)

Shipping & Return Information