Race and rank your favorite Hot Wheels cars! The Hot Wheels Race Case lets boys store their collection of vehicles and then launch them into amped up racing action. Which vehicles have what it takes to win the showdown? Which one from your entire collection will be the ultimate winner? The Race Case offers side-by-side racing action and positions to rank your four fastest cars. Your friends will look in fear as you pull out #1! Moms will love that the Race Case is fully portable and even features a carrying handle so it's easy to take along on trips. There's also storage space underneath the launcher so you can pack away additional cars and track. Connect to more orange track or to other Hot Wheels track sets (sold separately) for tons of exciting, stunting fun!

Includes:

Built-In Dual Launcher

2 Pieces of Track

2 Hot Wheels Vehicles

Ages: 5 and older