Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Mattel Hot Wheels® Star Wars Luke Skywalker Vehicle
1 ctUPC: 0088796153424
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Hot Wheels is taking favorite Star Wars characters to new proportions with Battle Rollers! These unique scaled down die-cast vehicles place the character in the pilot?s seat, as they speed, drift, and race through the galaxy propelled by extraordinary ball bearing movement! Battle Rollers Starships inspired by the Star Wars universe fire up kids? storytelling and imagination for endless battles and Star Wars re-enactments! The assortment is perfect for building a playable collection! Each sold separately.
Shipping & Return Information
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.