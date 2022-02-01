Hot Wheels is taking favorite Star Wars characters to new proportions with Battle Rollers! These unique scaled down die-cast vehicles place the character in the pilot?s seat, as they speed, drift, and race through the galaxy propelled by extraordinary ball bearing movement! Battle Rollers Starships inspired by the Star Wars universe fire up kids? storytelling and imagination for endless battles and Star Wars re-enactments! The assortment is perfect for building a playable collection! Each sold separately.