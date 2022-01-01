Kids can help their favorite Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear here as a Hot Wheels car free his friends.

Ducky and Bunny from being trapped as carnival prizes It won't be so easy to save them because if he doesn't make the jump into the right bullseye ring, Buzz could end up becoming a prize,too.

Highlighting popular characters from DisneyPixar Toy Story 4 and set in a kid's favorite location,this gamified stunt set fuels their passion for telling stories and going on adventures.

Includes