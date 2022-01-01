Hover to Zoom
Mattel Hot Wheels Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Character Car and Carnival Rescue Play Set
6 pcsUPC: 0088796173227
Purchase Options
Product Details
Kids can help their favorite Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear here as a Hot Wheels car free his friends.
Ducky and Bunny from being trapped as carnival prizes It won't be so easy to save them because if he doesn't make the jump into the right bullseye ring, Buzz could end up becoming a prize,too.
Highlighting popular characters from DisneyPixar Toy Story 4 and set in a kid's favorite location,this gamified stunt set fuels their passion for telling stories and going on adventures.
Includes
- Buzz Lightyear Character Car
- TwoDucky and Bunny mini figures
- Slam launcher
- Ramp
- Skeeball platformand more
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.