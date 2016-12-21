Build an EPIC world of Hot Wheels® stunts with Track Builder Box Assortment.

Tons of stunting components deliver opportunities for customization, problem solving, experimentation and skill mastery! Look for the Loop Challenge Box and the Stunt Box; each set has an impressive piece count with orange track, curves, launchers, multiple connectors and a Hot Wheels® vehicle. The Loop Challenge Box has crazy loop action and the Stunt Box also includes 16+ bricks for endless stunt options. Multi-use pieces can be used in nearly endless combinations to unlock creativity. Great to store all your Hot Wheels® components, but is also part of your stunt with multiple points to connect track! Enhance your builds with household items like red cups, paper tubes, books, etc. Not for use with some Hot Wheels® vehicles.

Each sold separately, subject to availability

Colors and decorations may vary

Includes:

10-Foot Track

12 Connectors

Launcher

Hot Wheels® Vehicle

Builder's Guide Booklet

Stunt Box

In-Package Weight: 2.2 Pound

In-Package Dimensions: 14.0 Inch x 8.5 Inch x 7.0 Inch

Model: FLK90

Age Range: 6+