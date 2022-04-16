Kids can build their epic Track Builder world with this box filled with an impressive piece count of Track Builder parts. The Multi Loop includes 10 feet of track, connectors, launcher, Hot Wheels® vehicle, and Stunt Box. It's all about open-ended stunting, experimentation, and the crazy loop action kids can create! The lid and bin are integrated into the play with 8 places to connect track on the lid and 2 scoring buckets on the bottom of the bin! Conquer the mega loop stunt, double loop challenge or the loop 'n launch showdown— variations for re-configurability that drive problem solving and rev creativity! The set is brick compatible and all the pieces have more than one use, so kids can keep their imaginations—and their tracks—growing with a series of endless builds. Enhance builds with household items like red cups, paper tubes, books, and more. Challenge Accepted™!

​Ultimate storage and stunting solution with 10 feet of track—it’s portable, too!

​Countless variations for re-configurability drive problem solving and challenges kids to experiment.

​Build and expand the Hot Wheels® Track Builder world of stunts by combining sets and track.

​Item arrives in frustration-free, easy-to-open packaging that’s 100% recyclable. For a gift-ready box, select "Ship in Amazon packaging" at checkout.​​

​The crazy loop action is amped up by connecting track to the lid in 8 places. The bottom of the bin has 2 scoring buckets built in plus a place to connect track, additional sets or components, taking the action to a whole new level. ​

​Included in the bin are 10 feet of track, connectors, launcher, and a Hot Wheels® vehicle.