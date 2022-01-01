Track Builder is all about experimenting and developing skills that drive problem solving and fuels creativity! This complete stunt challenge will test kids' skill. First kids crank the booster for an epic launch that they can measure with the speedometer on the track! The Rev 'N Launch Challenge track set is a great addition to expand kids' Track Builder world - the launcher can turn into a kid-powered booster anywhere for increasing speeds for stunts! The speedometer measures acceleration and connects to orange track, bricks, and other sets for building an awesome Track Builder world with amazing racing and stunting action. Includes one Hot Wheels vehicle. Live out your wildest racing fantasy with the Mattel Hot Wheels® Track Builder Rev 'n Launch Challenge. How fast can you launch?

Build your own stunt world!

For ages 6 to 12