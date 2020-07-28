Track Builder offers unlimited experimental building, stunting and boosting challenges with 7 different packs of cool component parts! Kids can create a dynamic route through any build with the versatile Premium Curve Pack. The curves and straight track in this pack have varied lengths of 12-inch and 6-inch and include a Hot Wheels 1:64 scale vehicle. Connects to other sets and packs (sold separately) for building original and epic track builds. Give them the gift of great ideas!

Age Range: 6 - 12